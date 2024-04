Kumtor Gold Company CJSC will pay Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC $151.3 million in dividends, which is $11.3 million more than in 2022.

After Kumtor paid dividends to the state for last year, Kyrgyzstan’s total income from the gold mining company’s shares for 2022 and 2023 will be $291.3 million.

This almost three times exceeds the amount of dividends received by the country from Canadian Centerra Gold Inc.

From 2010 to 2021, the amount of dividends from Centerra was $101.7 million.