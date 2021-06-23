14:09
Ex-deputy head of SCNS Duishenbek Chotkaraev placed under house arrest

Ex-deputy chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Duishenbek Chotkaraev was placed under house arrest. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Such a decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek. It is known that Chotkaraev was placed under house arrest due to poor health.

Duishenbek Chotkaraev is a suspect in a gold smuggling case. According to the investigation, he was involved in the illegal release of persons detained for smuggling and return of confiscated jewelry. Together with Chotkaraev, another ex-deputy head of the State Committee for National Security, Bolot Suyumbaev, is involved in the case. He is wanted.
