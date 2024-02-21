17:35
Armed Forces veteran Anvar Sartaev placed under house arrest

Armed Forces veteran Anvar Sartaev was placed under house arrest. His lawyer Natalya Silina told 24.kg news agency.

This decision was made by the Bishkek City Court.

Anvar Sartaev was detained on February 1. He was charged with committing a crime under Part 3 of Article 278 (calls for active disobedience to the legal demands of government officials and for mass riots, as well as calls for violence against citizens) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. On February 3, the Pervomaisky District Court chose a preventive measure for him in the form of detention for two months.

The lawyer notes that Anvar Sartaev has been a military human rights activist on a voluntary basis since 2005. He repeatedly defended and restored the violated rights of military personnel, employees of the State Penitentiary Service, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and employees of law enforcement agencies. He raised issues that were significant for the development of the country’s security bloc.
