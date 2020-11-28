11:05
Ex-deputy chairman of SCNS Duishenbek Chotkaraev detained in Bishkek

Former deputy chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), director of the Anti-Corruption Service, Duishenbek Chotkaraev, was detained in Bishkek. Presidential candidate Abdil Segizbaev announced at a press conference.

According to him, the former deputy head of the state committee was detained yesterday.

Abdil Segizbaev called his detention «political pressure». «I think this is an attempt to disrupt the collection of signatures. I appeal to all headquarters to unite in order to resist the arbitrariness of the authorities,» he said.

However, the presidential candidate did not say who exactly and why detained Duishenbek Chotkaraev. He said that he would participate in the upcoming presidential elections in any case.
