Kumtor case: Omurbek Babanov hospitalized in private clinic

Ex-prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Omurbek Babanov was transferred from the remand prison of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) to a private clinic. His lawyers confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The person under investigation reportedly started having heart problems. He was hospitalized in Avicenna medical center.

The SCNS is investigating the criminal cases on Kumtor. The beginning of June was marked by high-profile arrests. Former and current deputies of Parliament Torobai Zulpukarov, Iskhak Pirmatov were placed in the SCNS remand prison for two months. The court also ruled to arrest the ex-prime minister Omurbek Babanov, former speaker of Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov and the first vice prime minister Taiyrbek Sarpashev. Their supporters believe these arrests are politically motivated.

Three former deputies Talant Uzakbaev, Almazbek Baatyrbekov and Iskhak Pirmatov were released from custody. They entered into a plea bargain.
