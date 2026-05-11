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New Deputy Minister of Energy appointed in Kyrgyzstan

Salavat Sadyrakunov has been appointed Deputy Minister of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic, the press service of the ministry reported.

The appointment order was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev based on the proposal of Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev.

Sadyrakunov graduated from the Kyrgyz State Technical University and the State Law Academy.

His professional career includes positions in aviation, energy, and public sector management:

2009–2010: Operator at Kyrgyz Aviation Services LLC

2010–2011: Project Engineer at Manas International Airport OJSC

2012–2013: Operator at Gazprom Neft Asia LLC

2013–2015: Air Transportation Agent at Aviation Security Service of Manas International Airport OJSC

2015–2021: Engineer, Lead Engineer, Head of the Prospective Development and Capital Construction Department at Electric Stations OJSC

2021–2023: Deputy General Director at Electric Stations OJSC

2023–2024: Head of Project Management Department at Manas International Airport OJSC

2024: Deputy Director at Department of Reconstruction and Capital Construction

2025–2026: Director of the Bishkek branch of the State Insurance Organization OJSC.

September 2025—May 2026 — Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the State Insurance Organization OJSC.
link: https://24.kg/english/373384/
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