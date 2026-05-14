17:36
USD 87.45
EUR 102.34
RUB 1.19
English

Bishkek Mayor explains rules for land expropriation for roads, urban facilities

During a meeting with residents, Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev commented on issues related to the possible expropriation of private land during the implementation of urban infrastructure projects.

According to him, if a land plot falls within the construction zone of roads or other facilities of national importance, the decision is made strictly within the law. Residents who possess officially registered ownership documents (red book) are offered two options: either an equivalent land plot in another location or monetary compensation if an exchange is not possible.

The mayor noted that in practice, the land exchange mechanism is more commonly used.

However, as an example of payment, he cited the construction of a road on Profsoyuznaya Street, where four private homes were affected by the rerouting of the highway to bypass a cemetery. As a result, the owners of these homes received compensation. Aibek Dzhunushaliev also emphasized that all decisions are made individually and in accordance with the law, and that property rights are guaranteed to be taken into account when implementing city projects.

The construction of a road along Profsoyuznaya Street near Novopavlovka municipal territorial unit (MTU) sparked widespread debate. Initially, the plan was to route the road directly through the cemetery, but later, after considering a number of factors, the municipality decided to bypass this area. As a result, four private buildings were slated for demolition.

Furthermore, the road passes through Novopavlovka residents’ plots, which are designated agricultural land. They are also asking for fair compensation. What decision city officials will make in this case remains unknown. However, according to farmers, they have not yet received compensation, while active road construction and surveys are already underway on their land.
link: https://24.kg/english/373850/
views: 136
Print
Related
319 hectares of agricultural land in Batken region returned to state
Kyrgyzstan changes rules for allocation of state land
Digital registry of available land plots to be created in Bishkek
SCNS returns 11 hectares of Karagachevaya Grove to state
Nine land plots offered in Kyrgyzstan for solar and small hydropower projects
2.4 hectares of agricultural land returned to state in Jeti-Oguz district
Cadastral plan to replace red and green land ownership books
80 ha of land associated with Kamchi Kolbaev's crime group returned to state
SCNS returns 226 hectares of land in Chui region to state
Over 6,000 residents legalize their land plots in Bishkek's Leninsky district
Popular
Kyrgyzstan changes rules for foreigners and labour migrants Kyrgyzstan changes rules for foreigners and labour migrants
 Kyrgyzstan may allow banks to buy and sell cryptocurrency  Kyrgyzstan may allow banks to buy and sell cryptocurrency
New bus routes to be launched from Karakol to Bishkek, Almaty, Tashkent New bus routes to be launched from Karakol to Bishkek, Almaty, Tashkent
New Deputy Minister of Energy appointed in Kyrgyzstan New Deputy Minister of Energy appointed in Kyrgyzstan
14 May, Thursday
17:12
 SCO preparing to hold counter-terrorism exercises  SCO preparing to hold counter-terrorism exercises
17:05
UAE grants Kyrgyzstan tariff preferences on 444 export commodity sub-items
16:50
Kyrgyzstani faces 28 years in prison in USA after car accident, has no lawyer
16:39
Part of Bishkek to have no gas for several days
16:33
30 modern waste collection sites to be installed in Bishkek