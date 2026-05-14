Bishkek Mayor explains rules for land expropriation for roads, urban facilities

During a meeting with residents, Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev commented on issues related to the possible expropriation of private land during the implementation of urban infrastructure projects.

According to him, if a land plot falls within the construction zone of roads or other facilities of national importance, the decision is made strictly within the law. Residents who possess officially registered ownership documents (red book) are offered two options: either an equivalent land plot in another location or monetary compensation if an exchange is not possible.

The mayor noted that in practice, the land exchange mechanism is more commonly used.

However, as an example of payment, he cited the construction of a road on Profsoyuznaya Street, where four private homes were affected by the rerouting of the highway to bypass a cemetery. As a result, the owners of these homes received compensation. Aibek Dzhunushaliev also emphasized that all decisions are made individually and in accordance with the law, and that property rights are guaranteed to be taken into account when implementing city projects.

The construction of a road along Profsoyuznaya Street near Novopavlovka municipal territorial unit (MTU) sparked widespread debate. Initially, the plan was to route the road directly through the cemetery, but later, after considering a number of factors, the municipality decided to bypass this area. As a result, four private buildings were slated for demolition.

Furthermore, the road passes through Novopavlovka residents’ plots, which are designated agricultural land. They are also asking for fair compensation. What decision city officials will make in this case remains unknown. However, according to farmers, they have not yet received compensation, while active road construction and surveys are already underway on their land.