09:56
USD 87.55
EUR 95.26
RUB 0.98
English

Omurbek Babanov sues journalist and founder of Frunze hypermarket chain

Former prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Omurbek Babanov sued an independent journalist Elaman Karymshakov and the founder of Frunze hypermarket chain (renamed into Asia) Bolotmambet Jeenbekov. He asks to recover 2 million soms from the defendants. The journalist told 24.kg news agency.

According to Elaman Karymshakov, the lawsuit for protection of honor, dignity and business reputation was filed in the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek. The case will be considered by a judge Ulan Shamatov.

Earlier, the representative of Omurbek Babanov, Mukhamed Dzhumaliev, asked the court to remove the video interview of the founder of Frunze from YouTube channel until the consideration of the case on the merits. The judge rejected the petition. Preliminary hearing took place on June 4.

Recall, on April 24, journalist Elaman Karymshakov released an interview with entrepreneur and former partner of Omurbek Babanov, Bolotmambet Jeenbekov, on YouTube. The latter told that the former prime minister had cheated him and took away 50 percent of shares worth $10 million.

Omurbek Babanov called the voiced statements a lie and reported about large-scale embezzlement committed by Bolotmambet Jeenbekov and Bakytbek Amatov.
link: https://24.kg/english/295818/
views: 82
Print
Related
Omurbek Babanov increases his stake in Kyrgyzstan bank
Omurbek Babanov becomes President of Zhorgo Salysh Federation
Omurbek Babanov comments on his possible return to civil service
Almazbek Ismankulov drops lawsuit against Alymkadyr Beishenaliev
Vecherniy Bishkek CJSC not going to withdraw lawsuit against Kaktus.media
Vecherniy Bishkek sues Kaktus.media
Ban on uranium mining: Kyrgyzstan is sued for $63 million
Kumtor case: Omurbek Babanov returns to Bishkek
Omurbek Babanov to go abroad for treatment
Kumtor case: Omurbek Babanov hospitalized in private clinic
Popular
SCNS detains former general director of gold mining company SCNS detains former general director of gold mining company
Why Kyrgyzstan has not reduced re-exports to Russia? Expert opinion Why Kyrgyzstan has not reduced re-exports to Russia? Expert opinion
SCNS stops illegal import of goods from EAEU countries SCNS stops illegal import of goods from EAEU countries
Kyrgyzstan among the top three buyers of ice cream from Russia Kyrgyzstan among the top three buyers of ice cream from Russia
5 June, Wednesday
09:50
Citizen of India attempts to smuggle gold into Kyrgyzstan Citizen of India attempts to smuggle gold into Kyrgyzst...
09:43
Deposit base in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 465.7 billion soms
09:33
Zhenishbek Asankulov appointed Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Almaty
09:31
Omurbek Babanov sues journalist and founder of Frunze hypermarket chain
4 June, Tuesday
17:18
Committee of Parliament approves resignation of Prosecutor General
17:11
Japanese company to prepare analysis of Bishkek's perspective development
16:39
Members of Yakyn Inkar banned religious movement detained in Kyrgyzstan
16:25
Cabinet Chairman Akylbek Japarov tells about priorities in EAEU
15:06
Mammoth bones discovered in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan