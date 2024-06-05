Omurbek Babanov sues journalist and founder of Frunze hypermarket chain

Former prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Omurbek Babanov sued an independent journalist Elaman Karymshakov and the founder of Frunze hypermarket chain (renamed into Asia) Bolotmambet Jeenbekov. He asks to recover 2 million soms from the defendants. The journalist told 24.kg news agency.

According to Elaman Karymshakov, the lawsuit for protection of honor, dignity and business reputation was filed in the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek. The case will be considered by a judge Ulan Shamatov.

Earlier, the representative of Omurbek Babanov, Mukhamed Dzhumaliev, asked the court to remove the video interview of the founder of Frunze from YouTube channel until the consideration of the case on the merits. The judge rejected the petition. Preliminary hearing took place on June 4.

Recall, on April 24, journalist Elaman Karymshakov released an interview with entrepreneur and former partner of Omurbek Babanov, Bolotmambet Jeenbekov, on YouTube. The latter told that the former prime minister had cheated him and took away 50 percent of shares worth $10 million.

Omurbek Babanov called the voiced statements a lie and reported about large-scale embezzlement committed by Bolotmambet Jeenbekov and Bakytbek Amatov.