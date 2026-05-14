Even the most difficult dialogue is better than armed confrontation – Japarov

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with participants of the 21st meeting of the Security Council Secretaries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

According to his press service, in his speech, the head of state outlined the main challenges facing SCO countries today. They include rising geopolitical tensions, armed conflicts in the Middle East, as well as transnational threats, including terrorism, separatism, extremism, drug trafficking, and cyberattacks.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized that the Kyrgyz Republic consistently advocates political and diplomatic methods for resolving international disputes.

According to him, even the most difficult dialogue is preferable to armed confrontation.

The president placed particular emphasis on the principles of the «Shanghai Spirit»: mutual respect, trust, consideration of each other’s interests, and the indivisibility of security. These principles, he said, form the foundation of sustainable stability and long-term cooperation within the SCO region.

Sadyr Japarov also outlined priority areas for joint work, including strengthening information exchange between intelligence agencies, disrupting terrorist financing channels in the digital space, and developing mechanisms for «soft» crisis response. He praised the work of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS), noting its important role in countering common threats.

Concluding his speech, the head of state called on the participants to engage in constructive, open, and pragmatic dialogue, expressing confidence that the decisions adopted at the end of the 21st meeting would contribute to strengthening peace, stability, and security within the SCO region.

In turn, the heads and representatives of the delegations expressed their views on current issues of regional and international security, emphasized the need to further strengthen cooperation in addressing modern challenges and threats, and expressed their readiness to expand cooperation within the organization in the spirit of mutual trust and partnership.