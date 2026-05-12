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Kyrgyzstan changes rules for foreigners and labour migrants

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved a temporary regulation governing the issuance of visas, unified permits for residence and employment of foreign citizens, as well as residence cards.

According to the resolution, foreign nationals and stateless persons will be able to obtain a single permit that covers both residence and work in Kyrgyzstan. The temporary regulation also defines the procedure for issuing resident cards.

Until the end of 2026, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan will be responsible for issuing and processing documents related to the employment of foreign nationals.

The new rules will remain in effect until December 31, 2026. During this period, several previous government resolutions in the field of visas and labour migration—including regulations adopted in 2017 and 2019—will be suspended.

In addition, the Cabinet has revised fees for issuing exit visas for foreigners who overstayed their permitted period in the country. Under the new rules, overstays of more than three months will result in a fee of 17,500 soms, while overstays exceeding one year will cost 192,500 soms. For each additional year of overstay, an extra $1,100 will be charged.

The resolution comes into force upon official publication.
link: https://24.kg/english/373482/
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