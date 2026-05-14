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 SCO preparing to hold counter-terrorism exercises

The 21st meeting of the Security Council Secretaries of the SCO member states was held within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Adilet Orozbekov, Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan, announced.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov participated in the official part of the meeting. According to Orozbekov, this underscored the high status of the meeting and the importance of the regional security issues discussed.

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The participants discussed the situation in the Middle East and Afghanistan, as well as the fight against terrorism, separatism, and extremism.

As the Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic noted, the SCO countries expressed concern about the escalation of conflicts and advocated for the resolution of contradictions exclusively by peaceful means—through dialogue and mutual respect.

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Furthermore, the member states reaffirmed their support for the establishment of Afghanistan as a sovereign, neutral, and peaceful state, free from terrorism, war, and drug trafficking. One of the key topics was strengthening the joint fight against extremist ideology and modern security threats. The parties confirmed their commitment to continue implementing joint counter-extremism programs until 2030.

It was also reported that joint counter-terrorism exercises of the SCO countries will be held in Belarus in 2026 and in Kazakhstan in 2027.

The meeting participants also discussed the work of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure. The possibility of transforming it into a universal center for countering modern security threats is being considered.

Following the meeting, the parties praised Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship of the SCO in the area of security and agreed to continue coordinating joint actions.

The next meeting of the SCO Security Council Secretaries will be held in Islamabad in 2027.
link: https://24.kg/english/373859/
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