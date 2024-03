Changes have been made in the list of holders of securities of Commercial Bank Kyrgyzstan OJSC. The website of the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange says.

It is noted that Aya Babanova transferred simple registered shares of the bank to her brother Omurbek Babanov. She owned almost 1 million shares of Kyrgyzstan bank worth almost 5 billion soms. This is 97.9698 percent of the bank’s authorized capital.

The number of shares transferred to Omurbek Babanov is not reported.