Ex-PM Omurbek Babanov withdraws lawsuit against independent journalist

Former PM of Kyrgyzstan Omurbek Babanov withdrew a lawsuit for 1 million soms against independent journalist Elaman Karymshakov. The latter reported this on social media.

The journalist noted that another trial of the case for protection of honor, dignity and business reputation took place on November 18. Omurbek Babanov’s representative stated at the trial that the businessman was abandoning his claims against Elaman Karymshakov.

The correspondent noted that some people called for a peaceful settlement of the legal proceedings. On their initiative, Elaman Karymshakov and Omurbek Babanov’s representatives met and discussed the dispute. The latter emphasized that the material released by the journalist was perceived by the public one-sidedly and that Omurbek Babanov’s former partner Bolotmambet Jeenbekov had denigrated him.

Elaman Karymshakov responded that he had carried out his professional duties clearly when preparing the material and had contacted the other party to the conflict to ensure objectivity. But he did not get an answer.

In June, former Prime Minister Omurbek Babanov filed a lawsuit against independent journalist Elaman Karymshakov and the founder of Frunze hypermarket chain (renamed into Asia) Bolotmambet Jeenbekov. He asked to recover 2 million soms from the defendants.

On April 24, Elaman Karymshakov released an interview on YouTube with businessman and former partner of Omurbek Babanov, Bolotmambet Jeenbekov. The latter said that the former Prime Minister allegedly deceived him and took away 50 percent of the shares. Omurbek Babanov called this a lie and reported large-scale thefts committed by Bolotmambet Jeenbekov and the director of Frunze Bakytbek Amatov.
