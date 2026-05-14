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30 modern waste collection sites to be installed in Bishkek

Vice Mayor of Bishkek, Ramiz Aliev, announced on social media the launch of a program to install 30 modern waste container sites aimed at improving the capital’s waste collection system.

He showcased one of the new sites and said that by the end of 2026 the city plans to install 30 such facilities. The initiative is expected to improve the collection and removal of solid household waste and reduce the number of illegal dumping sites.

Previous efforts to modernize the waste management system did not always produce stable results, but city authorities are now focusing on a more systematic approach.

«We urge residents to follow basic waste-sorting rules by separately collecting paper, plastic, and other types of waste,» Ramiz Aliev said.

According to him, the initiative is viewed as an important step toward creating a more efficient and modern waste management system in Bishkek.
link: https://24.kg/english/373852/
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30 modern waste collection sites to be installed in Bishkek