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Kyrgyzstani faces 28 years in prison in USA after car accident, has no lawyer

Bekzhan Beishekeev, a citizen of Kyrgyzstan involved in a traffic accident in the U.S. state of Indiana, has reportedly been left without a lawyer, according to members of the Kyrgyz community in the United States.

According to them, the prosecutor’s office requested a 28.5-year prison sentence for him.

Previously, citizens of Kyrgyzstan in the U.S. began a fundraising campaign to hire a lawyer for Bekzhan Beishekeev. However, the campaign was later stopped after the man’s employers promised to provide him with legal representation.

Reportedly, the owners of SEM Express, Saipidin and Mirlan, announced they would hire a lawyer for the Kyrgyz man. As a result, the fundraising campaign was stopped.

Currently, according to his fellow Kyrgyz citizens, Bekzhan Beishekeev still has no legal representation.

It is also reported that, under U.S. law, he could be released on bail pending the completion of the investigation. The court set a bail amount of $100,000.

The road accident involving Bekzhan Beishekeev occurred on February 3, when the Freightliner truck he was driving veered into oncoming lane and collided with a Chevrolet van. Four people died as a result—a father, his two sons, and their friend. Several others were injured.
link: https://24.kg/english/373855/
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