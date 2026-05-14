Part of Bishkek to have no gas for several days

Bishkekgaz gas service informs that due to work on shut-off valves in gas wells, natural gas supply will be temporarily suspended from May 15 to 22 in the area bounded by the following streets:

Ala-Archa River, Zhibek Zholu Avenue, Suyumbaev Street, Alamedin River, Zhumabek Street, Big Chui Canal, Abdrakhmanov Street, Togolok Moldo Street, and Gandhi Street.

Bishkekgaz apologizes for the inconvenience and asks consumers to switch to alternative energy sources during the gas outage. This work is being carried out to ensure a reliable and safe gas supply.