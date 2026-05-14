Zhogorku Kenesh approves external auditor of National Bank

At a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh, deputies considered the approval of the external auditor of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic for 2026-2028. The information was presented by Zhyldyz Sulaimanbekova, a member of the Board of the National Bank.

She noted that the tender committee, having reviewed and discussed the proposals submitted by audit firms to participate in the tender to audit the consolidated and separate financial statements of the National Bank for 2026-2028, recognized the audit firm Grant Thornton LLC as the winner.

Following the discussion, Grant Thornton LLC was approved as the external auditor of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic for 2026-2028. The resolution of the Zhogorku Kenesh was adopted.