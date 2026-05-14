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Premature mortality declines in Kyrgyzstan with assistance of Switzerland

Switzerland is helping to reduce premature mortality in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health’s press center reported.

According to the ministry, the results of the eight-year project «Effective Management and Prevention of Non-Communicable Diseases in the Kyrgyz Republic» have been summarized.

From 2018 to 2026, the DALY (years of life lost due to premature mortality and disability) rate decreased by an average of 29 percent.

More than 92,000 premature deaths were prevented across the country, avoiding economic losses totaling approximately 44.8 billion soms.

«Thanks to the support of the Swiss government, we have significantly strengthened the primary health care system, improved the early detection of non-communicable diseases, and improved the quality of healthcare services for the population. It is particularly important that the project contributed to the development of a culture of prevention and a healthy lifestyle among the population. The results obtained will form a solid foundation for the further development of the prevention system and the promotion of public health in Kyrgyzstan,» Health Minister Damir Osmonov noted.

The project implemented PEN protocols for the early detection and treatment of non-communicable diseases in primary care, expanded the functions of family nurses, strengthened the work of quality departments in healthcare organizations, and introduced transparent budget planning mechanisms.

Particular attention was paid to the development of digitalization in the healthcare system. Medical organizations were provided with computer equipment, which allowed for the expanded implementation of digital solutions, including electronic outpatient records.

The project also contributed to the reduction of risk factors for non-communicable diseases. In the target regions of Phase II of the project, smoking rates decreased by 19 percent, alcohol consumption by 58 percent, and indicators of healthy diet and physical activity improved.

National information campaigns played a significant role in promoting prevention. In 2026, more than 1.1 million men participated in the «Be Responsible!» month’s campaign, and in 2025, more than 1 million women were covered by the «Women’s Health» month’s campaign.

Noncommunicable diseases are chronic conditions, including cardiovascular diseases, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases, and diabetes. The main risk factors are poor diet, tobacco use, excessive alcohol consumption, and physical inactivity.
link: https://24.kg/english/373846/
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