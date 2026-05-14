Monument to surgeon Kakish Ryskulova unveiled in Bishkek

A monument to surgeon, professor, and academician Kakish Ryskulova was unveiled at Bishkek City Clinical Hospital No. 1. Doctor of Medical Sciences Nurlan Brimkulov announced.

Kakish Ryskulova was born on October 15, 1918, in the village of Chetindi, Issyk-Ata district of Chui region. She dedicated her life to medical science, training young professionals, and practical healthcare. She died at the age of 99 in August, 2018.

According to Anes Zarifyan, a candidate of medical sciences, she was one of the first five women of indigenous ethnicity to graduate from the Frunze Medical College, and, most importantly, the first Kyrgyz woman to become a doctor of science, and then an academician, in the field of surgery.

In 2024, the City Clinical Hospital No. 1 was named after Kakish Ryskulova.