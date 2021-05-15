Office of Kumtor Gold Company in Bishkek searched

Search is underway in the office of Kumtor Gold Company CJSC on Kulatov Street in Bishkek. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Employees of the State Committee for National Security are working there. It is not known what exactly they are looking for in the company’s office.

Spokesman for the Prosecutor General’s Office Belek Kalykov said that 24.kg news agency can receive all available information only on Monday, since the employees of the supervisory authority have a day off today.

The press center of the State Committee for National Security is also unavailable for comment.