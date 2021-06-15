Three Kyrgyzstanis injured in explosion at gas filling station in Novosibirsk

Three Kyrgyzstanis were injured in explosion at a gas filling station in Novosibirsk city (Russia) yesterday. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reports.

According to preliminary data, more than 30 people were injured. Three natives of Kyrgyzstan received burns of varying degrees.

A 53-year-old man was taken to the burns unit of the Regional Clinical Hospital with 20 percent of body burns. His condition is stable. A twenty-year-old native of Osh region was discharged home after examination. A 33-year-old Kyrgyzstani left the scene due to a state of shock, he contacted the staff of the Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic later, and was taken to the hospital with their assistance.

A cafe rented by a Kyrgyz woman and a tire fitting station where the compatriots worked were destroyed as a result of the fire and explosion. They managed to evacuate on their own. The staff of the diplomatic mission met with the Kyrgyzstanis. Passport of one of them was destroyed by fire. It is promised to restore the document in the near future.