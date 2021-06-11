New composition of CEC to approve official results of repeat elections

Official results of the repeat elections in three cities — Bishkek, Osh and Tokmak, scheduled for July 11, will be summed up by the new composition of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC). Deputy Dastan Bekeshev announced on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the new bill regulating the activities of the CEC will be adopted by the deputies in three readings next week.

«According to the document, six people are nominated by the president, six — by the Parliament. The factions began collecting signatures for this or that candidate. So, the results of the repeat elections will be approved by the new composition and they will also conduct a parliamentary campaign,» Dastan Bekeshev said.

He also added that the regulations of the Parliament are outdated and contrary to the Constitution, therefore it is not clear how the deputies will vote for the new composition of the CEC.