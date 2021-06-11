15:54
USD 84.32
EUR 102.59
RUB 1.17
English

New composition of CEC to approve official results of repeat elections

Official results of the repeat elections in three cities — Bishkek, Osh and Tokmak, scheduled for July 11, will be summed up by the new composition of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC). Deputy Dastan Bekeshev announced on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the new bill regulating the activities of the CEC will be adopted by the deputies in three readings next week.

«According to the document, six people are nominated by the president, six — by the Parliament. The factions began collecting signatures for this or that candidate. So, the results of the repeat elections will be approved by the new composition and they will also conduct a parliamentary campaign,» Dastan Bekeshev said.

He also added that the regulations of the Parliament are outdated and contrary to the Constitution, therefore it is not clear how the deputies will vote for the new composition of the CEC.
link: https://24.kg/english/197357/
views: 41
Print
Related
New mayors elected in Shopokov and Kaindy cities
Elections of rector at Kyrgyz State Medical Academy: Indira Kudaibergenova wins
Elections of rector begin at Kyrgyz State Medical Academy
Repeat elections in three cities to cost Kyrgyzstan 48,344,000 soms
CEC schedules mayoral elections in four cities for June 11
CEC sums up official results of referendum on adoption of Constitution
Referendum on Constitution: Bishkek TEC approves voting results
CEC supports decision of Bishkek TEC: NDPK party removed from elections
CEC to sum up official results of referendum by May 2
Number of voters abroad grows by almost 10,000 people
Popular
Trade Union Committee of Kumtor addresses CEO of Centerra Gold Inc. Scott Perry Trade Union Committee of Kumtor addresses CEO of Centerra Gold Inc. Scott Perry
Ex-head of Sapat Orhan Inandi met with Melis Turganbaev Ex-head of Sapat Orhan Inandi met with Melis Turganbaev
European Union provides assistance to victims of border conflict in Kyrgyzstan European Union provides assistance to victims of border conflict in Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Turkey President Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Turkey
11 June, Friday
15:45
New composition of CEC to approve official results of repeat elections New composition of CEC to approve official results of r...
15:25
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 174.8 million people globally
15:12
World Bank allocates $ 20 million to Kyrgyzstan for vaccination against COVID-19
14:03
Farmers complain of critical shortage of irrigation water
13:55
New mayor elected in Cholpon-Ata