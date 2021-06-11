Sadyr Japarov writes letter to British Prime Minister

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov wrote an official letter to the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. It is published on the Diplomat website.

It says that Kyrgyzstan is ready and will build a legal state, and these are not just loud statements.

In the letter, Sadyr Japarov called «strengthening the rule of law in Kyrgyzstan» his «most important task.»

«I want to tell you that I have directly experienced gross injustice and lawlessness in my own life. I deeply believe in the highest priority of building a just state and establishing the rule of law,» Japarov’s letter states.

The letter refers to the recent constitutional referendum in Kyrgyzstan, which ended the country’s 10-year experiment with parliamentarism, as «only the first step in this direction.»

«I ask the British authorities to continue supporting the aspirations of the Kyrgyz people in building democratic institutions in the mode of dialogue and long-term cooperation,» President of Kyrgyzstan says in the letter.

«To highlight the new spirit of openness of our country and the desire to upgrade the level of our bilateral cooperation, I would like to inform Your Excellency that I have given orders to review the restrictions imposed by the past authorities on the entry into the country of journalist Mr. Chris Rickleton and the regional representative of the ‘Human Rights Watch’ Ms. Mihra Rittmann,» the president informs.

In December 2015, Mihra Rittmann was expelled from Kyrgyzstan and declared persona non grata. Chris Rickleton was expelled from the Kyrgyz Republic in 2017.