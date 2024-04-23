UK to double funding for projects in Kyrgyzstan

The UK will double the funding of projects in Kyrgyzstan. British Foreign Secretary David Cameron announced.

According to him, he discussed with the leadership of Kyrgyzstan the security issues stipulated in the OSCE charter.

Cameron called the UK’s increase in funding for learning the English language the purpose of his visit, as well as supporting businesses so that they can create jobs in the country.

He noted that projects are being planned in the climate conservation sphere, so that it would be beneficial not only to Kyrgyzstan with large water potential, but also to neighboring countries.

«I think strong cooperation is beginning between Kyrgyzstan and Britain,» David Cameron concluded.