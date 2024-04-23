12:29
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with British Foreign Secretary

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Cameron, who arrived in the country for an official visit as part of his tour of Central Asia. Welcoming Lord Cameron, Sadyr Japarov noted the important role of Great Britain in the foreign policy of Kyrgyzstan in the western direction.

The parties discussed the prospects of Kyrgyzstan — UK bilateral cooperation, including in political, trade and economic, investment, energy and transportation spheres.

In addition, they discussed opportunities to expand cooperation between the two countries on issues of education and seasonal labor migration. Sadyr Japarov and David Cameron also discussed topical issues of regional and international agenda.

In conclusion, the British Foreign Secretary expressed his gratitude to the President of the Kyrgyz Republic for the warm welcome. David Cameron emphasized the importance of developing and strengthening cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Great Britain in various areas, and also noted its great potential.

Sadyr Japarov, summarizing the meeting, expressed confidence that David Cameron’s official visit to Kyrgyzstan will give a new impetus to the multifaceted Kyrgyzstan — UK cooperation.
