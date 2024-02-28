Cabinet Chairman Akylbek Japarov meets with British Ambassador

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Great Britain to Kyrgyzstan Nicholas Bowler. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Akylbek Japarov thanked the Ambassador for his assistance in organizing his working visit to the UK in November 2023.

«I would like to note with satisfaction the rich program of the visit, organized at this level for the first time in the more than 30-year history of Kyrgyz-British relations. It is gratifying that after my visit, the Kyrgyz Republic was visited by such eminent British companies as Rothschild & Co and Franklin Templeton, with representatives of which I had personal meetings,» he said.

Nicholas Bowler confirmed the British side’s commitment to further development and strengthening of bilateral cooperation with Kyrgyzstan.

At the meeting, the parties discussed current issues on the Kyrgyz-British agenda and the progress of implementation of previously reached agreements in the trade, economic and investment spheres, as well as in the mining industry.