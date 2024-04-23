12:30
David Cameron and Jeenbek Kulubaev hold talks

Negotiations in an expanded format were held in Bishkek between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Jeenbek Kulubaev, and the UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Lord David Cameron.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, the meeting began with the greeting by Jeenbek Kulubaev of the head of the British Foreign Office in Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan expressed hope that the positive dynamics of the political dialogue between the two countries will continue in the future.

Jeenbek Kulubaev told David Cameron about potential areas of cooperation. This is the joint development of rare earth metals using advanced technologies, green energy, as well as increasing trade potential between countries and British investment in the economy of Kyrgyzstan.
