Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan arrives in the UK for official visit

The delegation of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, headed by the Speaker Nurlanbek Shakiev, arrived in the UK for an official visit. The press service of the Parliament reported.

During the visit, high-level meetings are expected to discuss issues of strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation. In addition, the speaker is scheduled to participate in a round table dedicated to the development of Kyrgyzstan. Nurlanbek Shakiev will meet with compatriots living in the UK.

The parliamentary delegation included deputies Ulan Primov, Zhanarbek Akaev, Leila Lurova, Eldar Sulaymanov and Zhyldyz Sadyrbaeva.