Akylbek Japarov meets with British Foreign Secretary

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov met with the UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Cameron, who arrived in the country for an official visit as part of a tour of Central Asia. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The parties discussed topical issues of Kyrgyzstan-UK cooperation.

Akylbek Japarov expressed gratitude to David Cameron for comprehensive assistance in organizing his visit to the UK in November 2023 and noted that now the parties are actively working to implement the agreements reached.

The head of the Cabinet reminded David Cameron that during the visit he was introduced to the work of Concrete Canvas plant in Wales.

«The company’s intention to build a plant in Kyrgyzstan is of great interest to us,» Akylbek Japarov said and added that the implementation of the project would be an example of successful economic cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the UK.

The Foreign Secretary David Cameron expressed hope that the talks would make a significant contribution to the development of bilateral cooperation.