UK Secretary of State intends to discuss three issues with Sadyr Japarov

British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Cameron intends to discuss three issues with the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov. Azattyk reported.

According to the media outlet, the first issue is world order. The position of the British Foreign Office is that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of each country must be protected in accordance with the principles of the UN and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). The Secretary of State in his statement emphasized the importance of the fight against corruption, cooperation in the field of security and that Central Asia should not become a «shadow road» for circumventing sanctions.

Trade and investment are the second main focus.

David Cameron added that the UK can help in terms of investment and technology to create an energy efficient economy in the region. He stated that he would create the first private equity and venture capital fund for small and medium-sized businesses in Central Asia, and cited the opening of Concrete Canvas, which will serve the entire region in Bishkek, as a successful example.

The third direction is the sphere of education.

It is noted that the Chevening program doubles funding for Central Asian states, and the British Council, Pearson and Cambridge Education are raising the standards and importance of English language teaching. It is reported that special attention will be paid to the education of women and girls.

«I am looking forward to discussing these three issues with President Sadyr Japarov and the government of the Kyrgyz Republic. I really want to come to Bishkek, see the nature of this country and get information about today’s Kyrgyzstan. Huge opportunities are opening up before us, we need to use them together,» Azattyk quotes David Cameron as saying.
