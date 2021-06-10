20:00
Former head of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu placed in remand prison of SCNS

Former head of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu Vasily Dashkov was placed in the remand prison of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS). The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek made this decision.

A preventive measure in the form of detention until August 8 has been applied to Dashkov today.

Vasily Dashkov was taken to the State Committee for National Security on May 18. He is suspected of corruption. First, the ex-head of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu was placed under house arrest. At the same time, the court set a condition: to compensate for the damage. Since Dashkov did not transfer the money, he was detained again. According to the investigation, from May to December 2020, under the guise of payment for the supply of commodities and materials, Dashkov illegally transferred 1.1 billion soms to affiliated private companies.
