Vasily Dashkov, former director of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu, was detained in Bishkek. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Vasily Dashkov was taken to the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan today. It is known that he is suspected of corruption.

The press center of the State Committee for National Security does not comment on his detention.

Vasily Dashkov was relieved of his post on March 25.