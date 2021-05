Former director of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise Vasily Dashkov was placed under house arrest. Press service of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek reported.

Such a decision was made the day before. The senior prosecutor of the Prosecutor General’s Office applied for house arrest. The preventive measure is valid until July 18.

Vasily Dashkov was taken to the State Committee for National Security and detained yesterday. He is suspected of corruption.