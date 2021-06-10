Kumtor case: SCNS interrogates former MP Dinara Moldosheva

Former member of Parliament Dinara Moldosheva was interrogated at the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS). Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

She was interrogated in the framework of the criminal case on Kumtor as a witness on one of the agreements with Centerra Gold.

As the SCNS reported, the former deputy and former government representative in the Parliament, Dinara Moldosheva, was handed a notice of suspicion under the article «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. It is clarified that Dinara Moldosheva is a suspect in the Kumtor case.

«The former plenipotentiary representative of the Government in the Parliament Dinara Moldosheva was released on recognizance not to leave. This decision was made taking into account her marital status and the presence of minor children,» the State Committee for National Security said.

Daniyar Narymbaev and Almazbek Baatyrbekov were detained within the framework of the criminal case on Kumtor.

Offices of Kumtor Gold Company were searched on May 15. It became known later that the investigative measures were carried out within a criminal case opened on the fact of corruption. The head of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, said that there have been four criminal cases related to the Kumtor mine.

The SCNS is investigating the criminal cases on Kumtor. The beginning of June was marked by high-profile arrests. Former and current deputies of Parliament Torobai Zulpukarov, Iskhak Pirmatov and Talant Uzakbaev were placed in the SCNS remand prison for two months. The court also ruled to arrest the ex-prime minister Omurbek Babanov and former speaker of Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov. Supporters believe these arrests are politically motivated.