Kumtor case: Daniyar Narymbaev and Almazbek Baatyrbekov detained

Ex-head of the Presidential Executive Office Daniyar Narymbaev and the former First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Baatyrbekov were detained in Bishkek. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) summoned Narymbaev and Baatyrbekov for interrogation, after which they were detained. It is known that their detention is related to Kumtor case.

Offices of Kumtor Gold Company were searched on May 15. It became known later that the investigative measures were carried out within a criminal case opened on the fact of corruption. The head of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, said that there have been four criminal cases related to the Kumtor mine.

The SCNS is investigating the criminal cases on Kumtor. The beginning of June was marked by high-profile arrests. Former and current deputies of Parliament Torobai Zulpukarov, Iskhak Pirmatov and Talant Uzakbaev were placed in the SCNS remand prison for two months. The court also ruled to arrest the ex-prime minister Omurbek Babanov and former speaker of Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov. Supporters believe these arrests are politically motivated.