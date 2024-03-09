11:50
USD 89.43
EUR 97.46
RUB 0.99
English

Own service provides catering services at Kumtor mine since February 2023

Earlier, the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan announced detention of the heads of commercial firms controlled by a crime boss Kamchybek Asanbek (Kamchi Kolbaev), which provided catering services at Kumtor mine.

In connection with the detention, Kumtor Gold Company CJSC commented that Grand Electronics Staff LLC was hired to provide services during the period of external management at Kumtor Gold Company.

«It provided catering services at Kumtor mine from May 2022 to February 2023. By decision of the board of Kumtor Gold Company, its own public catering service was returned to the mine and is currently operating,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/288588/
views: 178
Print
Related
Kumtor announces profit of $302.4 million at year-end 2023
Underground gold mining starts at Kumtor mine
Earthquake in Kyrgyzstan: Kumtor mine operates as usual
Kumtor paid 25 billion soms since beginning of 2023
Kumtor justifies hopes of people - Akylbek Japarov
Budget receives 9.6 billion soms in dividends from Kumtor
Former external manager of Kumtor Tengiz Bolturuk sentenced
Kumtor to continue to operate under terms of 2009 agreement
Budget receives more funds from Kumtor over past year than for 25 years
Tengiz Bolturuk's wife tells about house in Canada for $725,000
Popular
Ozon launches its own courier delivery in Kyrgyzstan Ozon launches its own courier delivery in Kyrgyzstan
World Bank ready to allocate $500 million for construction of Kambar-Ata 1 World Bank ready to allocate $500 million for construction of Kambar-Ata 1
Cryptocurrency mining farms in Kyrgyzstan import electricity - Taalaibek Ibraev Cryptocurrency mining farms in Kyrgyzstan import electricity - Taalaibek Ibraev
March for women's rights to be held in Bishkek on March 8 March for women's rights to be held in Bishkek on March 8
9 March, Saturday
10:19
Own service provides catering services at Kumtor mine since February 2023 Own service provides catering services at Kumtor mine s...
10:14
Karakol wins Top 100 Stories, Green Destinations competition
10:07
Man stored drugs in hen house in Jeti-Oguz district
10:01
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov meets with media
09:57
Visa appoints new regional manager for 17 countries, including Kyrgyzstan
7 March, Thursday
18:02
Kindergartens in Kyrgyzstan switching to normative financing
16:36
Taliban arrest Afghan women for Islamic dress code violations
15:58
Measles outbreak: Almost 5,000 cases registered since beginning of 2024
15:24
Tuberculosis incidence decreases in Kyrgyzstan
15:07
Power limits reduced for consumers, Minister of Energy admits