Own service provides catering services at Kumtor mine since February 2023

Earlier, the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan announced detention of the heads of commercial firms controlled by a crime boss Kamchybek Asanbek (Kamchi Kolbaev), which provided catering services at Kumtor mine.

In connection with the detention, Kumtor Gold Company CJSC commented that Grand Electronics Staff LLC was hired to provide services during the period of external management at Kumtor Gold Company.

«It provided catering services at Kumtor mine from May 2022 to February 2023. By decision of the board of Kumtor Gold Company, its own public catering service was returned to the mine and is currently operating,» the statement says.