Kumtor hands over assistance to socially vulnerable residents of Issyk-Kul

President of Kumtor Gold Company CJSC Almazbek Baryktabasov took part in the ceremony of handing over assistance to socially vulnerable residents of Ton and Jeti-Oguz districts of Issyk-Kul region. The company reported.

According to it, as part of fulfilling its social obligations, the company allocated 18 million soms for the purchase of 200 pregnant cows with calves.

«Today we are handing over one pregnant cow with a calf to 100 families from Ton and 100 families from Jeti-Oguz districts of Issyk-Kul region. This is our feasible contribution to the efforts that President Sadyr Japarov is making to reduce poverty. I hope that the assistance provided will help improve the well-being of 200 families in Issyk-Kul region,» Almazbek Baryktabasov said.

The company noted that Kumtor Gold Company actively supports the implementation of various projects on irrigation, providing the population with clean drinking water, creating mini-production enterprises, supporting medical and educational institutions, and providing assistance to socially vulnerable categories of citizens.

In addition, in 2023, the CJSC transferred $8,389 million to the Development Fund of Issyk-Kul region.
