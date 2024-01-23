14:10
Earthquake in Kyrgyzstan: Kumtor mine operates as usual

In connection with the earthquake that occurred tonight, Kumtor Gold Company reported that «the situation at the mine is stable».

During the earthquake, all services of Kumtor mine acted in strict compliance with the established safety rules.

«There are no casualties or damage at the mine. At present, the company is operating as usual,» the company said.

Six earthquakes occurred in China on the border with Kyrgyzstan overnight. The strongest of them was the first, its magnitude reached 8 in the epicenter. All the tremors were also felt in the Kyrgyz Republic.
