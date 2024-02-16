12:03
USD 89.43
EUR 95.96
RUB 0.98
English

Underground gold mining starts at Kumtor mine

First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev launched a project for underground gold mining at Kumtor mine at the Situational Center of the Presidential Administration. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

This method of ore mining will help increase gold production, as well as reduce the negative impact on the environment, including glaciers, Adylbek Kasymaliev noted.

«We hope for the successful implementation of this project, considering its environmental importance and economic efficiency,» he said.

According to the President of Kumtor Gold Company, Almazbek Baryktabasov, the feasibility study of the underground gold mining project developed by specialists shows its economic efficiency. According to preliminary data, using the underground mining method it will be possible to mine 115 tons of gold.
link: https://24.kg/english/286904/
views: 157
Print
Related
Earthquake in Kyrgyzstan: Kumtor mine operates as usual
Kumtor paid 25 billion soms since beginning of 2023
Chinese interest in Kyrgyz gold: Companies from China hold about 30 licenses
Chaarat Gold intends to focus on work in Kyrgyzstan
Kumtor justifies hopes of people - Akylbek Japarov
Budget receives 9.6 billion soms in dividends from Kumtor
Former external manager of Kumtor Tengiz Bolturuk sentenced
Kumtor to continue to operate under terms of 2009 agreement
Budget receives more funds from Kumtor over past year than for 25 years
Tengiz Bolturuk's wife tells about house in Canada for $725,000
Popular
Kyrgyz language test to be mandatory for admission to universities in 2024 Kyrgyz language test to be mandatory for admission to universities in 2024
Presidential spokesman posts letter of Sadyr Japarov to U.S. Secretary of State Presidential spokesman posts letter of Sadyr Japarov to U.S. Secretary of State
Kyrgyzstan intends to purchase medicines directly from Russian manufacturers Kyrgyzstan intends to purchase medicines directly from Russian manufacturers
XUAR authorities to donate $100,000 for elimination of Bishkek HPP breakdown XUAR authorities to donate $100,000 for elimination of Bishkek HPP breakdown
16 February, Friday
11:45
IBC to represent interests of business when appealing to EAEU court IBC to represent interests of business when appealing t...
11:37
Laws on investments to be changed in Kyrgyzstan, working group formed
11:29
Kyrgyzstan and EU intend to continue mutual cooperation
11:23
SCNS stops activities of transnational group uttering counterfeit dollars
10:47
Underground gold mining starts at Kumtor mine