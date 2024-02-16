Underground gold mining starts at Kumtor mine

First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev launched a project for underground gold mining at Kumtor mine at the Situational Center of the Presidential Administration. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

This method of ore mining will help increase gold production, as well as reduce the negative impact on the environment, including glaciers, Adylbek Kasymaliev noted.

«We hope for the successful implementation of this project, considering its environmental importance and economic efficiency,» he said.

According to the President of Kumtor Gold Company, Almazbek Baryktabasov, the feasibility study of the underground gold mining project developed by specialists shows its economic efficiency. According to preliminary data, using the underground mining method it will be possible to mine 115 tons of gold.