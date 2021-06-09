16:22
New mayors elected in Shopokov and Kaindy cities

Elections of mayors have been held in Shopokov city in Sokuluk district and Kaindy city in Panfilov district of Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. The Central Election Commission reports.

Two candidates were registered for the post of mayor of Shopokov: Bektur Satybaldiev, nominated by Ordo political faction, and Adylbek Bekbolotov — by Butkul Zhashtar political faction.

According to the results of the voting, Adylbek Bekbolotov was elected mayor of Shopokov; 11 deputies of the Shopokov City Council out of 21 voted for him.

One candidate was registered for the post of mayor of Kaindy — Ernur Dzhumabaev, nominated by the majority coalition.

According to the results of the voting, Ernur Dzhumabaev was elected mayor of Kaindy; 13 out of 21 deputies of the City Council voted for him.
