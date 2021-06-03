President Sadyr Japarov meets with Minister of Education and Science

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received the Minister of Education and Science Bolotbek Kupeshev, the presidential press service reported.

They discussed the issues of scientific personnel potential, digitalization of the education system, inventory of legislation in the field of education and science, as well as the current state and development prospects of this sector.

The head of state stressed the importance of early development and preschool education, which are important stages in formation of a child as a person. He added that the active development of children in the first years of life would be a good basis for their formation, the key to successful schooling, further professional education and work.

In this regard, Sadyr Japarov noted the need to determine priorities, effective organizational and pedagogical conditions that will contribute to further improvement and implementation of the Concept for Development of Education in the Kyrgyz Republic until 2030.

Taking into account the complaints from parents, he noted the need to improve the electronic queue system in schools, making the registration process as efficient and transparent as possible, especially in Bishkek.

«It is extremely important to raise the level of the education system as a whole and the public’s confidence in it. It is also necessary to introduce subjects on spiritual and moral development, which will help to reveal the principles and ways of educating a highly moral person through formation of basic values, spiritual guidelines and beliefs,» the President stressed.

Bolotbek Kupeshev informed that within the framework of implementation of the requirements of the decree on spiritual and moral development and physical education of person, the concept of spiritual and moral development and physical education of schoolchildren and youth, educational standards will be revised and ethics, aesthetics, physical culture and education subjects will be introduced for preschoolers, schoolchildren and students, taking into account the modern requirements.

In addition, the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy is developing a School League project for development of sports, which determines such priority sports as football, basketball and volleyball. One of the important tasks the Ministry of Education and Science is facing is the qualitative transformation of the country’s higher education institutions.

Bolotbek Kupeshev also told about the stage of implementation of the project for construction of Russian-language schools with the assistance of the Russian Federation.

Thus, nine settlements with land plots for their construction have been chosen. At the first stage, it was decided to start the construction of three schools: in Osh, Karakol and Sokuluk district of Chui region.

Further construction will be carried out in Batken, Manas district of Talas region, Naryn, Jalal-Abad, Uzgen district of Osh region and in one of the housing estates in Bishkek.