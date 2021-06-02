US Secretary of State, Tajik Foreign Minister discuss Kyrgyz-Tajik border issue

Secretary of State of the USA Antony J. Blinken spoke over the phone with the Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin. The U.S. Department of State reports.
Antony Blinken affirmed the United States’ continuing support for Tajikistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence.
Earlier, at a meeting with the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov in Sochi, the Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to find a long-term solution to border problems.