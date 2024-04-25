11:55
USD 88.85
EUR 94.92
RUB 0.96
English

Elevator for people with disabilities installed in Bayalinov Library

The Bayalinov Youth and Children’s Library inaugurated a new elevator for persons with disabilities, ensuring equal access to the library’s resources and programming. The U.S. Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

This project was made possible through a grant of over 2 million soms from the U.S. Department of State, in close cooperation between the U.S. Embassy, the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy, and the Administration of the Bayalinov Library.

«As the first elevator of its kind in a Kyrgyz public institution, it stands as a symbol of the combined commitment of the U.S. and Kyrgyz governments to inclusivity and accessibility. The elevator can be accessed through the Kamkor Center for Inclusive Education and allows persons with disabilities to independently access entire library and the enriching programs it offers, including U.S. Embassy-sponsored STEM programs at the Maker Space and English language learning clubs at the American Corner,» the diplomatic mission reported.
link: https://24.kg/english/292558/
views: 171
Print
Related
U.S. Senate approves aid bill for Ukraine
U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Akylbek Japarov signs bilateral agreements in Washington
Kyrgyzstan signs agreements with international partners for $42.64 million
House of High Technology Park of Kyrgyzstan opened in Silicon Valley
Akylbek Japarov meets with President of International Republican Institute
Akylbek Japarov meets with representatives of large investment companies in USA
Akylbek Japarov meets with management of financial institutions in Washington
Akylbek Japarov arrives in USA to participate in IMF, World Bank Group meetings
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan meets with U.S. Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya
Popular
Akylbek Japarov signs bilateral agreements in Washington Akylbek Japarov signs bilateral agreements in Washington
Russians are recommended to refrain from using Turkish Airlines services Russians are recommended to refrain from using Turkish Airlines services
UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron arrives in Kyrgyzstan UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Vapes banned in Kazakhstan Vapes banned in Kazakhstan
25 April, Thursday
11:48
Amnesty International assesses human rights situation in Kyrgyzstan Amnesty International assesses human rights situation...
11:29
Death of baby in Bishkek: Obstetrician detained for selling baby
10:23
Agreement for avoidance of double taxation signed with Azerbaijan
10:13
International Medical University lecturer detained for extortion
09:52
Elevator for people with disabilities installed in Bayalinov Library
24 April, Wednesday
17:52
Almost 7 tons of smuggled walnuts detained in Batken
17:44
Kempir-Abad case: Relatives of detainees hold peaceful rally