Elevator for people with disabilities installed in Bayalinov Library

The Bayalinov Youth and Children’s Library inaugurated a new elevator for persons with disabilities, ensuring equal access to the library’s resources and programming. The U.S. Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

This project was made possible through a grant of over 2 million soms from the U.S. Department of State, in close cooperation between the U.S. Embassy, the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy, and the Administration of the Bayalinov Library.

«As the first elevator of its kind in a Kyrgyz public institution, it stands as a symbol of the combined commitment of the U.S. and Kyrgyz governments to inclusivity and accessibility. The elevator can be accessed through the Kamkor Center for Inclusive Education and allows persons with disabilities to independently access entire library and the enriching programs it offers, including U.S. Embassy-sponsored STEM programs at the Maker Space and English language learning clubs at the American Corner,» the diplomatic mission reported.