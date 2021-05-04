Situation at border: Over 40,000 people evacuated from conflict zone

According to the latest data, 40,649 people have been evacuated from the zone of border conflict in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Urmatbek Shamyrkanov announced at a press conference.

«At least 14,361 citizens were evacuated from Batken district, 26,288 citizens — from Leilek district. The evacuated citizens have been accommodated in Sulukta, Isfana, Kara-Bulak, Korgon and other nearby settlements,» he said.

The Deputy Minister noted that all the affected citizens are provided with comprehensive assistance.

The border conflict began on April 28 in the area of Golovnoy water distribution point. Local residents, army units and heavy weapons were involved in it. The parties finally agreed on the armistice and withdrawal of troops only on the evening of May 1.

At least 189 Kyrgyzstanis sought medical help, 36 people died, including children. More than 33,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone. The Tajik side unofficially reported more than 150 wounded and about 16 dead.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that 120 houses and 84 social facilities had been destroyed in Kyrgyz border villages, including two schools, a village first-aid station, a kindergarten, a police station, four checkpoints, a medical center, a dental center, two pharmacies, a fire station, 27 gas filling stations, 34 retail outlets, five canteens and three banquet halls. Border outposts were also damaged. According to the Tajik side, more than 10 houses have been destroyed by fire in Khoja Alo border village.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan assessed the actions of Tajikistan as military invasion and started pre-trial proceedings under the article «Crime against peace» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.