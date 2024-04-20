Akylbek Japarov meets with President of International Republican Institute

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov, as part of his working visit to the United States, met with the President of the International Republican Institute (IRI) Daniel Twining and the IRI Regional Program Director for Eurasia Stephen Nix.

The parties exchanged views on issues of democratic and socio-economic development of Kyrgyzstan.

«We in the team of the head of state are very proud of the significant progress achieved in the field of socio-economic development. Suffice it to say that we have almost tripled our country’s budget revenue and doubled the state’s GDP. This happened thanks to a merciless fight against corruption. This is good governance, which has been discussed a lot in previous years. This is a victory of democracy and the rule of law. The level of support for our president’s policies, according to IRI research, is 82 percent, and a year ago it was 86 percent. This is a really strong mandate for the authorities to carry out further bold transformations,» Akylbek Japarov said.

He stressed that the support of the overwhelming majority of the people demonstrates the inviolability of the democratic system in the Kyrgyz Republic and is aimed at further strengthening the rule of law and improving the standard of living of citizens.

In turn, IRI management expressed their readiness to cooperate and support joint initiatives.