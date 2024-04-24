14:03
USD 88.85
EUR 94.81
RUB 0.95
English

U.S. Senate approves aid bill for Ukraine

The U.S. Senate passed a bill on foreign aid to Washington’s allies, including Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, following a vote. TASS reported.

According to the final voting results published by C-Span TV channel, the draft document was supported by a total of 79 members of the Senate, while 18 opposed the initiative.

Thus, both chambers of the American Congress approved the bill. Now it will be sent to the U.S. President Joe Biden for signing, who has already promised to sign it into force.

Out of $60.84 billion in total spending on Ukraine, $23.2 billion will be used to replenish the weapons transferred to it from Pentagon warehouses. Other $13.8 billion will be used for military purchases for Ukraine on the open market, while $11.3 billion is intended to support «ongoing U.S. military operations in the region.» The congressmen propose to allocate $26 million for the aid audit.

Joe Biden, in his last conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, announced the imminent transfer of «significant new defense aid packages» by Washington to support Kyiv.

The supplies, suspended in December, are likely to resume as early as at the end of this week, will be larger than usual and could include air defense equipment, artillery, armored vehicles and ATACMS operational tactical missiles, media and politicians have previously reported. Politico’s sources said the U.S. hopes to deliver some of the aid from the new package to Ukraine by May 9, but it is unlikely that all of the weapons from it will be sent by then.
link: https://24.kg/english/292456/
views: 166
Print
Related
President Sadyr Japarov receives delegation from French Senate
U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Akylbek Japarov signs bilateral agreements in Washington
Kyrgyzstan signs agreements with international partners for $42.64 million
House of High Technology Park of Kyrgyzstan opened in Silicon Valley
Akylbek Japarov meets with President of International Republican Institute
Akylbek Japarov meets with representatives of large investment companies in USA
Akylbek Japarov meets with management of financial institutions in Washington
Akylbek Japarov arrives in USA to participate in IMF, World Bank Group meetings
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan meets with U.S. Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya
Popular
WhatsApp and Telegram removed from China's App Store at Beijing's request WhatsApp and Telegram removed from China's App Store at Beijing's request
Sadyr Japarov visits Botanical Garden after its reconstruction Sadyr Japarov visits Botanical Garden after its reconstruction
Kyrgyzstan completes resettlement of residents of Barak exclave Kyrgyzstan completes resettlement of residents of Barak exclave
Kyrgyzstan’s Finca Bank to limit transfers from Sberbank and Tinkoff Bank Kyrgyzstan’s Finca Bank to limit transfers from Sberbank and Tinkoff Bank
24 April, Wednesday
13:49
Kyrgyzstani detained for distribution of Hizb ut-Tahrir materials Kyrgyzstani detained for distribution of Hizb ut-Tahrir...
13:38
New deputy of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan takes oath
13:02
Another mudflow hits Jalal-Abad region
12:35
Two citizens of India drown in Issyk-Kul lake
12:29
President Sadyr Japarov leaves for Azerbaijan