U.S. Senate approves aid bill for Ukraine

The U.S. Senate passed a bill on foreign aid to Washington’s allies, including Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, following a vote. TASS reported.

According to the final voting results published by C-Span TV channel, the draft document was supported by a total of 79 members of the Senate, while 18 opposed the initiative.

Thus, both chambers of the American Congress approved the bill. Now it will be sent to the U.S. President Joe Biden for signing, who has already promised to sign it into force.

Out of $60.84 billion in total spending on Ukraine, $23.2 billion will be used to replenish the weapons transferred to it from Pentagon warehouses. Other $13.8 billion will be used for military purchases for Ukraine on the open market, while $11.3 billion is intended to support «ongoing U.S. military operations in the region.» The congressmen propose to allocate $26 million for the aid audit.

Joe Biden, in his last conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, announced the imminent transfer of «significant new defense aid packages» by Washington to support Kyiv.

The supplies, suspended in December, are likely to resume as early as at the end of this week, will be larger than usual and could include air defense equipment, artillery, armored vehicles and ATACMS operational tactical missiles, media and politicians have previously reported. Politico’s sources said the U.S. hopes to deliver some of the aid from the new package to Ukraine by May 9, but it is unlikely that all of the weapons from it will be sent by then.