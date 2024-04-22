The Minister of Finance of Kyrgyzstan Almaz Baketaev, as part of a working visit to Washington (USA), at the annual meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, met with representatives of international development partners, including the Asian Development Bank, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and others. The press service of the Ministry of Finance reported.

The main purpose of the visit in the international arena was to promote Kambarata HPP 1 megaproject, the implementation of which will greatly increase the hydropower potential of the republic.

As part of the meetings, two agreements worth $42.64 million were signed.

The first agreement, «Development of Sustainable Agri-Food Clusters» ($35 million), will provide loans to dairy and horticultural clusters through financing of manufacturers and production partnerships between manufacturers and aggregators/processors.

The second agreement «Sustainable Development of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation» ($7.64 million) will improve access to clean drinking water for rural residents in Osh, Chui and Issyk-Kul regions.