Akylbek Japarov meets with representatives of large investment companies in USA

Within the framework of strengthening business relations and attracting investments into the economy of the Kyrgyz Republic, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov took part in a business breakfast with representatives of large investment companies during his working visit to Washington (USA). His press service reported.

The meeting brought together important players and top managers of the financial market, interested in the development of the economy and infrastructure of the country.

During the breakfast, they discussed the prospects of investing in various sectors of the economy, as well as the possibilities of cooperation between business and the state.

The Cabinet Chairman expressed gratitude for the interest shown in the country and stressed the willingness to create a favorable investment climate. He also emphasized the importance of a long-term partnership between the business and the state in order to achieve common development goals.

The business breakfast became an excellent platform for open dialogue, exchange of views and search for new opportunities for cooperation.

Akylbek Japarov expressed hope for further fruitful cooperation and invited investors to participate in the forum to be organized by Kyrgyzstan in Vienna in June 2024, besides, he invited the participants of the meeting to visit the Kyrgyz Republic.
