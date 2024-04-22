House of High Technology Park of Kyrgyzstan opened in Silicon Valley

Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov, as part of his working visit to San Francisco (USA), took part in the ceremony of opening of the House of High Technology Park of Kyrgyzstan in Silicon Valley (HTP House in Silicon Valley). The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.
The event was attended by Kyrgyz IT specialists working for international technology corporations.
Akylbek Japarov, speaking at the event, noted its significance.
Akylbek Japarov noted the readiness of the state to support IT initiatives, adding that the goal of the Cabinet of Ministers is to make the republic the best place for the development of the IT industry.