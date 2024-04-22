18:37
House of High Technology Park of Kyrgyzstan opened in Silicon Valley

Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov, as part of his working visit to San Francisco (USA), took part in the ceremony of opening of the House of High Technology Park of Kyrgyzstan in Silicon Valley (HTP House in Silicon Valley). The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The event was attended by Kyrgyz IT specialists working for international technology corporations.

Akylbek Japarov, speaking at the event, noted its significance.

«You, young people working for IT companies, are the pride of our country. Your innovations, talent and dedication to your work make us stronger and more competitive in the global arena. Many of you work in outstanding organizations around the world and we are proud of you. It would be great if we could attract your companies to open development centers in Kyrgyzstan. We believe in you, in your capabilities and are ready to support you at every stage of your path to success,» he said.

Akylbek Japarov noted the readiness of the state to support IT initiatives, adding that the goal of the Cabinet of Ministers is to make the republic the best place for the development of the IT industry.
