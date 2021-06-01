Criminal cases initiated against five more deputies in Kyrgyzstan

«For the first time in the last 30 years, we see a real fight against corruption,» a political analyst Mars Sariev told 24.kg news agency, commenting on the high-profile detentions of the former high-ranking officials and deputies of the Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov, Omurbek Babanov within a case on Kumtor, and Torobai Zulpukarov under the article «Illegal enrichment» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

He believes that large scare detentions have begun today.

According to Mars Sariev, there is a real fight against corruption now. «Retaliation is inevitable for those who are involved in corruption scandals, in machinations around Kumtor,» the expert said.

According to Mars Sariev, these are not the last arrests, criminal cases have been opened against five members of Parliament.

«We can now observe an uncompromising struggle, regardless of faces, against those who are involved in unseemly deeds. I think that there are facts, the data has been collected. It is already felt that a real fight against corruption has begun,» the political analyst summed up.

The last month of spring 2021 will be remembered for high-profile arrests. The day before, officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan have detained the ex-Prime Minister Omurbek Babanov, former speaker of the Parliament and a brother of ex-president of the country Asylbek Jeenbekov, as well as deputy leader of the SDPK parliamentary faction Torobai Zulpukarov. The latter is charged with illegal enrichment. Babanov and Jeenbekov were handed notices of suspicion of corruption within Kumtor case.